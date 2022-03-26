Marion Morgan Themanson

August 19, 1935 – March 23, 2022

Marion Morgan was born on Aug. 19, 1935, to Lewis and Alma (Christoffersen) Morgan in Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. On May 16, 1958, she married Robert Themanson and continued to reside in Fremont many years until Bob and family moved with Gambles to Coldwater, Michigan. In their retirement years they lived in Prescott, Arizona. Marion was employed until she was 78, having retired twice.

She had three daughters in this marriage. They are Janet, Melanie and Jennifer, and stepchildren, Marcia and Stephen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 2001; stepson, Stephen Themanson; daughter, Melanie Fuhrmann in 2020; brothers, Jim, Jack and Lewis Morgan; sister-in-law, Detta Morgan; brother-in-law, Don Perrin; grandson, Stephen Adams.

She is survived by daughters, Marcia Adams of Peoria, Arizona, Janet (John) Michels of Boulder, Colorado, Jennifer (Andy) Carroll of Prescott, Arizona; son-in-law, Edward Fuhrmann of Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Her grandchildren are Milo Michels, Carl Fuhrmann, William Carroll, Marcy Gay, Dawn Payne and Timothy Adams; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Perrin of Norfolk, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Morgan of Fremont, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Monmouth, Illinois.