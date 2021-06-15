Mark E. Johnson

December 29, 1953 - June 10, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Marie Johnson. Survived by wife, Diane; siblings: Mary Ann Skinner of Fremont, NE, Dale (Eve) Johnson of Bakersfield, CA, and Patti (Rick) Scheetz of Omaha; nieces and nephews; numerous hunting and fishing buddies and foodie friends.

Visitation with the family Monday, June 14th from 5:00-7:30PM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Rosary will be Tuesday at 9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10 St, Omaha. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Elkhorn.