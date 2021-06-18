Marlene L. Hoffman

June 11, 1935 - June 14, 2021

Marlene L. Hoffman, 86 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Pathfinder Place in Fremont.

Marlene was born June 11, 1935 to Paul and Mary (Wurdinger) Broeker in Carroll, NE. She attended country school and graduated from the Catholic school in Randolph, NE. Marlene attended Wayne State College for one year. She then worked as a book keeper at the drycleaners in Norfolk, NE for a short time. On May 23, 1955, she married Emil D. Hoffman in Norfolk, NE. The couple resided in Fremont after marriage.

Marlene loved to read, and work on puzzles, and crosswords. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping the booster club during the bingo luncheons at church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil; and brother-in-law, Clem Fredrick.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Tom) Niewohner; son's, Maurice Hoffman and Phillip (Claudia) Hoffman; sister, Donna Fredrick; and grandchildren, Rebecca (Josh) Silker, Stephanie (Charlie) Dickes, Brian Niewohner, Diane Hoffman, and Dylan Hoffman.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. with a Rosary starting at 7 P.M at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

