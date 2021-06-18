Menu
Marlene Hoffman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Marlene L. Hoffman

June 11, 1935 - June 14, 2021

Marlene L. Hoffman, 86 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Pathfinder Place in Fremont.

Marlene was born June 11, 1935 to Paul and Mary (Wurdinger) Broeker in Carroll, NE. She attended country school and graduated from the Catholic school in Randolph, NE. Marlene attended Wayne State College for one year. She then worked as a book keeper at the drycleaners in Norfolk, NE for a short time. On May 23, 1955, she married Emil D. Hoffman in Norfolk, NE. The couple resided in Fremont after marriage.

Marlene loved to read, and work on puzzles, and crosswords. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping the booster club during the bingo luncheons at church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil; and brother-in-law, Clem Fredrick.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Tom) Niewohner; son's, Maurice Hoffman and Phillip (Claudia) Hoffman; sister, Donna Fredrick; and grandchildren, Rebecca (Josh) Silker, Stephanie (Charlie) Dickes, Brian Niewohner, Diane Hoffman, and Dylan Hoffman.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. with a Rosary starting at 7 P.M at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
21
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
22
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
