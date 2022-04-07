Menu
Marlene Elizabeth Johnson

Marlene Elizabeth Johnson

June 8, 1932 – April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, Marlene Elizabeth Johnson of West Des Moines, Iowa, age 89, was called to her heavenly rest and eternal reward with our Lord.

Born June 8, 1932, to the late Ruby Boardman and Lawrence Boardman of Louisville, Nebraska, Marlene was the oldest of their two children. She married Bernard Johnson of Louisville, her loving husband of 64 years, who predeceased her.

She loved her family above all else. She enjoyed travel, family genealogy and the occasional sweet treat. Her greatest contribution was as an exemplary, loving mother and matriarch for her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Vicki (Frederick) Anderson of West Des Moines, Iowa, and son, Alan (Kathryn) of Marietta, Georgia. Marlene's grandchildren include Leslie Ehlen, Barrett Anderson, Bryce Johnson and Kelly Johnson. Marlene was blessed with five great-grandchildren – Elizabeth, Caroline, and Abigail Ehlen; Madeline and Dylan Johnson.

Preceding Marlene Johnson in death, besides her parents and her husband, was her brother, Tom Boardman, of Boone, Iowa.

A private service will be held graveside at Glendale Cemetery, Louisville, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be shared at www.desmoinescremation.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 7, 2022.
