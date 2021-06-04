Marletta J. Warner

February 24, 1926 – June 2, 2021

Marletta J. Warner, age 95, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

Marletta was born at Alamota, Kansas, on Feb. 24, 1926. She moved with her family, as a little girl, to Gering, Nebraska. Marletta attended Gering Public Schools where she graduated in 1942. After graduation, she met her late husband, Keith Warner of Harrisburg. They were married on Aug. 27, 1944. They had two sons, Dennis and Randall. Marletta was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she held local, district and Nebraska Conference leadership positions. She was also involved with Eastern Star, Nebraska Cowbells Association, American Red Cross as well as many other boards and committees.

Marletta spent 38 years with her late husband Keith, as a wheat farmer and cattle rancher in Banner County. They moved to Fremont in 2010. Marletta was preceded in death by her husband Keith; parents John and Amelia Neiman; brother, Robert Neiman; sister, Leona Knaub.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Janet) Warner of Arlington, Randall (Paula) Warner of Ord; grandchildren, Tori (Andrew) Roth of Kansas City, Missouri, Tessa Warner of Lincoln, Russell Warner of Ainsworth, Autumn Kowalski of Kearney, Anne Terry of St. Louis, Missouri; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Private family services are being held.

Burial will take place July 1, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Hull Community, Banner County.