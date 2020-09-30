Marvin Eugene Suhr

1923 – 2020

The Rev. Mr. Marvin E. Suhr was the fourth child born to Henry G. and Helen, nee Emde, on Nov. 7, 1923, at the family farm home south of Oakdale, Nebraska. He died Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 96 in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated from Tilden, Nebraska, High School ('40); Midland University, Fremont ('44); Western Theological Seminary, Fremont ('47); received MA in Psychology from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa ('68); and received a Masters of Divinity from Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago, ('72).

On Nov. 9, 1944, he was united in marriage to Virginia Pedersen at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont. They became parents of four sons. Survivors include wife Virginia; sons, Paul (Donna) of Omaha, Gene (Julie) of Rensselaer, Indiana, Douglas (Jody) of Temple, Texas; daughter-in-law, Mary of Omaha; brother, Norman of Peninsula, Ohio; and sister, Elaine Varner of Norwalk, Iowa; seven grandchildren, including, Matthew (Kerry) Suhr of Houston, Texas, Amy (Dr. William) Wells of Conroe, Texas, Mindy (Sam) Weirich of Middlebury, Indiana, Lisa Suhr of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dr. Chad (Stephanie) Suhr of North Chesterfield, Virginia, Jared (Jennifer) Suhr of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jennifer Suhr of Omaha; 10 great-grandchildren, including, Aaron and Nicholas Suhr, Benjamin, Margaret and Ellen Wells, Joseph, Elizabeth and Kate Weirich, and Beatrice and Elizabeth Suhr.

Marvin served as parish pastor at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Missouri Valley, Iowa; Trinity Lutheran Church, Webster City, Iowa; First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte, Nebraska; First Lutheran Church, Newton, Iowa; and Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont. Following serving the above parishes he worked as a clinical psychologist at a mental health clinic in Fort Dodge, Iowa. After retiring in 1986, Marvin and Virginia moved to Fremont where they have lived since.

Preceding Marvin in death were his parents; son, Joel; and three sisters and their husbands, Charlotte and Bernard Steinke of Fremont, Mildred and Louis "Dick" Kinnan of Oakdale, Lorraine and James Jones of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law Jeannie Suhr of Kepner, Texas; and brother-in-law, Russ Varner of Keokuk, Iowa.

Family graveside services at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Joel T. Suhr Memorial Basketball Scholarship at Midland University or Peace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880