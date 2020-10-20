Marvin L. Barry

December 26, 1948 – October 17, 2020

Marvin L. Barry, 71 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.

Marvin was born Dec. 26, 1948, to Lloyd and Anita (Paulsen) Barry in Wahoo, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm southeast of Cedar Bluffs, and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, after high school. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973. On June 27, 1970, he marred Cynthia "Cindy" Thiesen at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The couple have lived on their beloved acreage west of Cedar Bluffs since 1978.

Marvin loved spending time camping with his wife and family. He made an annual camping trip to the Rocky Mountain National Park and visited Yellowstone National Park at least six times. He also enjoyed camping around Nebraska, especially Ponca State Park. Marvin was a jack of all trades. If Marv didn't know how to do something, he'd learn how and this was before YouTube. Lastly, Marvin was a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers fanatic. They got to attend the game of the century in 1971.

He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, serving as Trustee, Elder and on the Financial Board, the American Legion Post #158, and 40 and 8 Voiture Locale #1018 of Nebraska, and CWA Local 7470 at Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Cindy Barry; daughter, Anne (Gregg) Schmidt of Fremont; sons, Brian (Amanda) Barry of Fremont, and Scott Barry and fiancé, Lori Fisher of Fremont; sister, Lorelie Ann (Robert) Ankerson of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, Dan (Linda) Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs, Todd (Jen) Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs, and Mark (Bridget) Thiesen of Battle Lake, Minnesota; mother-in-law, Aurzella Thiesen; and grandchildren, Austin and Alex Schmidt, and Sam Barry; his trusty companion, Gus; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. The family would appreciate that all guests wear a mask at both the visitation and service.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post # 158 at Cedar Bluffs.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Buffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445