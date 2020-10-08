Menu
Mary A. Nevius, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 11, 1934, to Charles and Iolene (Webb) Stimpson.

Mary spent her early years in Mt. Hope, Wisconsin. She moved to Omaha and graduated in 1952 from Omaha North High School. Mary met Dean Nevius while attending Midland Lutheran College. They were married on April 6, 1956, in Omaha and moved to Fremont in the early 1960s. Mary worked for the Mutual of Omaha Cos. while Dean served in the military and attended college. Family meant everything to Mary. In addition to raising her own 5 children, she was a dedicated daycare provider for 28 years.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dean; son, Terry (Deb) Nevius; daughters, Jacqui (Tom) Carnes, Joni (Tom) King, Jill (John) Lorkovic; daughter-in-law, Michelle Nevius; 13 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Colin Nevius; brother, Charles Stimpson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
