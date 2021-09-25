Mary Lu Barrick

November 16, 1947 – September 22, 2021

Mary Lu Barrick, 73 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Mary Lu was born on Nov. 16, 1947, to Clarence and Elsie (Eades) Siercks in Richland, Washington. At the age of 3, she moved with her family to Nebraska. On Dec. 9, 1978, she married Clifford Barrick at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Mary Lu cared for anyone and everyone she encountered, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake around the holidays, cross stitch, and bowl and square-dance in her younger years. Mary Lu also enjoyed watching westerns and the Golden Girls.

Mary Lu was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the F.O.E. Eagles in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; daughters, Sherri Nunn and Angela Cates; son, Calvin Brown; and sister, Shirley Beed.

She is survived by her son, Tracy Brown and fiancé Jessica Power; daughters, Ilene Barrick and husband Robert Masters, Shindel (Mark) Thomsen, and Lukmilla (Jaimie) Herrera; sisters, Sharon and Barbara; grandson, Jay Herrera who she raised, and 21 other grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.