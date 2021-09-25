Menu
Mary Lu Barrick
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Mary Lu Barrick

November 16, 1947 – September 22, 2021

Mary Lu Barrick, 73 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Mary Lu was born on Nov. 16, 1947, to Clarence and Elsie (Eades) Siercks in Richland, Washington. At the age of 3, she moved with her family to Nebraska. On Dec. 9, 1978, she married Clifford Barrick at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Mary Lu cared for anyone and everyone she encountered, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake around the holidays, cross stitch, and bowl and square-dance in her younger years. Mary Lu also enjoyed watching westerns and the Golden Girls.

Mary Lu was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the F.O.E. Eagles in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; daughters, Sherri Nunn and Angela Cates; son, Calvin Brown; and sister, Shirley Beed.

She is survived by her son, Tracy Brown and fiancé Jessica Power; daughters, Ilene Barrick and husband Robert Masters, Shindel (Mark) Thomsen, and Lukmilla (Jaimie) Herrera; sisters, Sharon and Barbara; grandson, Jay Herrera who she raised, and 21 other grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Oct
2
Visitation
8:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Oct
2
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love ya aunt birdi you will always be in my heart and mind love ya
Travis e porter
October 2, 2021
My thoughts prayers and sympathies go out to Mary Lu's family and friends. She was a great lady and friend. Soar with the Eagles dear lady
Nancy Boyles
Friend
September 28, 2021
