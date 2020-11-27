Menu
Mary Butterfield

Mary M. Butterfield

Died November 21, 2020

Mary M. Butterfield, 77 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Omaha, NE.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Moser's. Following guidelines, masks and social distancing are requested. Burial is in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE

Memorials may be directed to the family

Online Condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
