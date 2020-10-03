Mary Elizabeth Hall George

July 3, 1925 – October 2, 2020

Mary Elizabeth Hall George, 95, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Mary was born on July 3, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ella Helgens Hall and Ulus G Hall. She lived in Kansas City for 10 years before moving to Cherokee, Iowa. In May 1943 she graduated from Wilson High School in Cherokee. She married John H. George on June 8, 1946. They moved to Fremont in 1954, where they owned and operated the Coast to Coast hardware store in Downtown Fremont. Mary was a long-time volunteer at Fremont Area Medical Center. She also belonged to many bridge groups and enjoyed playing all kinds of card games.

Mary is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Tom George and Cathy Hain of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Marianne and Steve Noll of Prairie Village, Kansas, Rob George and Nan Pollack of Fremont, and Becky and Don Von Seggern of Scribner, Nebraska. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 and 9/10ths great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John, and grandson, Evan Noll.

There is no viewing but the family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are strongly suggested. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home and the Salvation Army. A private family service with burial at Ridge Cemetery will be held.

