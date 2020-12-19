Mary Jane Kosta

August 1, 1940 – December 12, 2020

Mary Jane Kosta, 80, of Lincoln, passed at home on Dec. 12, 2020, after a 3-year battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Frances (Burke) and Alfred McIlhevan. She grew up in Fremont, graduated from Saint Patrick's High School with honors and attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She was united in marriage to Ralph Kosta on Jan. 31, 1959, in Fremont, Nebraska.

Mary was a longtime employee of Lincoln Public Schools and co-owner of Associate Building Components; a crafter and in later years was an avid quilter along with being an excellent cook. She enjoyed her family weekends at Lake Leba, and years of winter retirement at Tip-O-Texas RV Park, in Pharr, Texas.

Surviving is her husband Ralph; daughters, Pamela (Steve) Hunzeker, Paula (Mark) Steinberger; and son, Todd; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Ray, Katherine (Adam) Anderson, Sam Steinberger, and Logan Kosta; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Ray, Finn Anderson, and "Ollie" Kosta. Also survived by mother, Frances; sister, Joan Cuda; brothers, Mike (Myla) and John (Linda); sister-in-law, Shirley Kunce; many nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Muffin.

Preceded in death by sons, Scott David and infant Kosta; father, Alfred, and brothers-in-law, Jim Kunce and Ed Cuda.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.