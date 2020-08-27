Mary M. Loudon

March 15, 1923 – August 25, 2020

Mary M. Loudon passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery.

Mary was born in Blair, Nebraska, on March 15, 1923, the daughter of Edwin and Edna (Greeno) Mundorf. She graduated from Blair High School.

She is survived by daughters: Joleen (Larry) Nielsen of Fremont and Sylvia (Don) Purkey of Las Vegas; sons: Jim (Judy) Loudon of Milwaukee, Gene (Bonnie) Loudon of Fremont; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two granddaughters; sisters, Velma Bohs and Iris Johnson; brother, Russell Mundorf; and niece, Shirley Moore.