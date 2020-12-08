Menu
Mary Olsen
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
January 9, 1938 – December 5, 2020
Our beloved Mary Olsen, age 82, passed into Heaven on Dec. 5, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
She was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Fremont, Nebraska, and graduated from Fremont Sr. High School in 1957, then graduated from Immanuel College of Nursing in Omaha. She was a longtime Charge Nurse at Dodge County Community Hospital in Fremont.
After nursing school, she married Robert G. Olsen. They had one child, Barbara Olsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Edna Siemsen, and daughter, Barbara.
She is survived by her husband Bob and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 8, 2020
