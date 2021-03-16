Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jo Puetz
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Mary Jo Puetz

December 28, 1951 – March 10, 2021

Mary Jo Puetz, age 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, died March 10, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida. Mary Jo was born Dec. 28, 1951, in Ethan, South Dakota, the daughter of Donald and Delores Hohn Weber.

Mary Jo was raised and schooled in Ethan, South Dakota, graduating with the class of 1970. While in school, Mary Jo was a cheerleader and homecoming queen her senior year.

From an early age, Mary Jo understood the idea of hard work. She was raised on a farm and her first job was at Northwest Bell Telephone Co. She was the proud owner of A&M Cleaning and Daylight Donuts in Fremont. She then continued on to Fremont National Bank as a bank teller. She then became the owner of the Dairy King in Arlington and then moved on to the First Group and Sidner Law office. After 40 years of service, she retired.

On Feb. 17, 1973, Mary Jo was united in marriage to Allen Puetz in Ethan. Mary Jo had a love for life and always had a smile on her face. Her laugh could light up the room. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, playing cards, dancing, and being with family and friends.

Survivors include: her husband Allen of Fremont; children, Jeff Puetz and wife Amy of Inwood, West Virginia, Jenni Dixon and husband Clint of Coldwater, Michigan, and Travis Puetz and fiancé Kimberly of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Peggy Weber; and grandson, Dylan Dixon.

A celebration of life service is being planned at a later date.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Allen, we are so sorry to hear about Mary's passing way too soon. May God, family and friends give you comfort in the days ahead, and may the memory of her smile and laugh that was so much a part of her personality sustain you in the days ahead.
Larry Thompson
Friend
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results