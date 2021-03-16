Mary Jo Puetz

December 28, 1951 – March 10, 2021

Mary Jo Puetz, age 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, died March 10, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida. Mary Jo was born Dec. 28, 1951, in Ethan, South Dakota, the daughter of Donald and Delores Hohn Weber.

Mary Jo was raised and schooled in Ethan, South Dakota, graduating with the class of 1970. While in school, Mary Jo was a cheerleader and homecoming queen her senior year.

From an early age, Mary Jo understood the idea of hard work. She was raised on a farm and her first job was at Northwest Bell Telephone Co. She was the proud owner of A&M Cleaning and Daylight Donuts in Fremont. She then continued on to Fremont National Bank as a bank teller. She then became the owner of the Dairy King in Arlington and then moved on to the First Group and Sidner Law office. After 40 years of service, she retired.

On Feb. 17, 1973, Mary Jo was united in marriage to Allen Puetz in Ethan. Mary Jo had a love for life and always had a smile on her face. Her laugh could light up the room. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, playing cards, dancing, and being with family and friends.

Survivors include: her husband Allen of Fremont; children, Jeff Puetz and wife Amy of Inwood, West Virginia, Jenni Dixon and husband Clint of Coldwater, Michigan, and Travis Puetz and fiancé Kimberly of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Peggy Weber; and grandson, Dylan Dixon.

A celebration of life service is being planned at a later date.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

