Maureen C. Garrison

Died June 1, 2021

Maureen C. Garrison, age 81, of Fremont died June 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Dodge. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

