Melanie Jones

Died August 24, 2021

Melanie Jones, 39, of Lincoln passed away Aug. 24, 2021, in Lincoln. Survived by husband, Nathan Jones. Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Washington Park in Bellevue, Nebraska. Leave online condolences at NebraskaCremation.com.

