Merlin D. Brei
May 14, 1930 - March 2, 2021
Merlin D. Brei, age 90, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home.
There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont (masks required). Private family services, livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, on St. Timothy Lutheran Church's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Sttimfremont), Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Camp Carol Joy Holling, Midland University, or St. Timothy Lutheran Church Mission Fund.
