Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlin D. Brei
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Merlin D. Brei

May 14, 1930 - March 2, 2021

Merlin D. Brei, age 90, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont (masks required). Private family services, livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, on St. Timothy Lutheran Church's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Sttimfremont), Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Camp Carol Joy Holling, Midland University, or St. Timothy Lutheran Church Mission Fund.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry about Merlin's passing. He and my Dad, Bert Means, were friends and shared many good times at Midland. My Dad has been gone since 2003 but he always had wonderful things to say about Merlin and his brother Clarence. May the warm memories of Merlin help all his family ease the sorrow of his passing.
Susan Means Rosenberg
March 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this sad time.
Kay Vance Feaster
March 5, 2021
All the Brei's are wonderful people. Was a colleague of Mr. Brei's at Midland, grew up with his sons and have nothing but respect for all of you. Everyone in the Diller area also send their thanks for a life well lived. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Merlin, they were such good friends of the folks.
Roger and Jan Sasse
March 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results