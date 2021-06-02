Michael Paul Lewis

August 29, 1978 – May 28, 2021

Michael Paul Lewis, age 42, of Peninsula, Ohio, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, and Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Erin (nee Foley); loving children, Madelyn Grace, Blair Elizabeth, Kirin Reese, Austin Claire, Micah Victoria, and James Michael; caring parents, Patricia and Michael Lewis; dear sisters and brothers, Brianna (Todd) Ruelas, Matthew (Crystal) Lewis, Maxwell Lewis, and McKenna Lewis; nieces and nephews, Ashton, Ansley, Zac, and Drew Ruelas and Liam Lewis; David, Kennard, and Lee Foley; and Nicholas and Isabelle Sprandel; and mother-in-law, Janis Foley, and father-in-law, David Foley.

Michael graduated from Mississippi State University in 2000, and from the University of Texas School of Law in 2004. He practiced law in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Washington, D.C. He loved guitar, the blues, music in general, and his family. He delighted in finding the perfect analogy and could always be counted on to help anyone in need. His faith in God was undeniable and indescribable.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236 (www.setoncatholicschool.org ) (Please select "Support Seton" and the Michael Lewis Memorial Fund).

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., Hudson, OH 44236. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 5, at St. Dominic Catholic Church (19000 Van Aken Blvd.,Shaker Heights, OH) at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com