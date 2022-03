Tony, Emily, & family, I knew Mike & Sandy well in the old days, like before they even married. I used to spend the night @ your mom's parents house, like in 10th grade. (Yr 1978) I used to go to your Aunt Nancy's house too. Mike would give us motorcycle rides & I loved them both dearly. So sorry I cannot attend w/Covid around. I will cherish all the memories w/them. Lots of fun times & much laughter. Mike was always the gentlemen & great friend. He called me when Sandy passed. God bless you all & I know how much your parents loved both of you kids. (((Hug))) ~ Shelley

Shelley Lien, Beatrice, NE. Friend September 9, 2021