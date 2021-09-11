Menu
Michael Vitamvas
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs
200 West Main
Cedar Bluffs, NE

Michael Howard Vitamvas

March 5, 1956 - September 9, 2021

Michael Howard Vitamvas, 65, of Cedar Bluffs, NE, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

He was born March 5, 1956, in Fremont, NE. His parents are Duane Nichelson and Beverly Keyes. Michael was married to Kimmy on August 15, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They moved to Colorado in 1977 before residing in Cedar Bluffs in 2005.

Michael was an auto mechanic for many years. He was devoted to his family, faith, and racing. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Michael was a member of the NHRA for 38 years. Michael was a proud owner of the "Intensifire" which was a 1967 Pontiac GTO racing car. He was a super pro track champion at I29 Dragway.

Michael is survived by his son, Michael Gene (Connie) Vitamvas of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Tommila (Mike) Tull of Omaha, NE; mother, Beverly of Cedar Bluffs; 4 brothers, Terry (Peggy) Vitamvas of Fremont, Steve (Connie) Vitamvas and Kevin Vitamvas all of Omaha, and Mark (Jackie) Nichelson of Columbus, NE; sister, Michelle (Justin) Henry of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren and 7 step grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Duane; and wife, Kimmy on October 4, 2019.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs with Rev. Mark Weber officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church on Tuesday. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs is in charge of arrangements


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Cedar Bluffs, NE
Sep
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Cedar Bluffs, NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Cedar Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We just found out about Mike, we are deeply sadden, sending prayers to you and your family. With deepest sympathy. Katie and Ray (friends from United Airlines)
Katie and Ray Cardenas
Friend
October 9, 2021
Enjoyed seeing Mike and Kimmy at the races. They were usually together enjoying each other's company. Mike had one of the nicest and fastest Pontiacs around.
Brent Erickson
September 14, 2021
Both mike and kimmy were great people. My life is better having known them. Condolences to the family. RIP mike.
Brad rezac
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results