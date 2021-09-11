Michael Howard Vitamvas

March 5, 1956 - September 9, 2021

Michael Howard Vitamvas, 65, of Cedar Bluffs, NE, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

He was born March 5, 1956, in Fremont, NE. His parents are Duane Nichelson and Beverly Keyes. Michael was married to Kimmy on August 15, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They moved to Colorado in 1977 before residing in Cedar Bluffs in 2005.

Michael was an auto mechanic for many years. He was devoted to his family, faith, and racing. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Michael was a member of the NHRA for 38 years. Michael was a proud owner of the "Intensifire" which was a 1967 Pontiac GTO racing car. He was a super pro track champion at I29 Dragway.

Michael is survived by his son, Michael Gene (Connie) Vitamvas of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Tommila (Mike) Tull of Omaha, NE; mother, Beverly of Cedar Bluffs; 4 brothers, Terry (Peggy) Vitamvas of Fremont, Steve (Connie) Vitamvas and Kevin Vitamvas all of Omaha, and Mark (Jackie) Nichelson of Columbus, NE; sister, Michelle (Justin) Henry of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren and 7 step grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Duane; and wife, Kimmy on October 4, 2019.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs with Rev. Mark Weber officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church on Tuesday. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs is in charge of arrangements