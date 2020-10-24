Michael "Redball" Westphal

February 16, 1949 – October 22, 2020

Michael "Redball" Westphal, 71 years old, formerly of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Mike was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Fremont to James and Pearl (Bang) Westphal. He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1967. He later attended the University Of Nebraska at Lincoln, with interests of becoming an architect, however, he joined the service in 1969. He was stationed north of Fairbanks, Alaska, for the full tenure of his three years of service with the U.S. Army. Mike married Christine Altman in 1983 and together they had a daughter, Charity. Christine's two sons, Dana and Wesley, lived with them for some time also. He is survived by these family members.

Mike lived most of his life after the service in Morse Bluff, and came to be known fondly by friends, family and locals as "Redball." Many people who knew him for years and years, did not know him by any other name. A true animal lover, Mike had many cats and dogs come and go through his life but none ever left the impression on his heart that his best friend "Killer" the dog did. For 14 or 15 years, Killer went everywhere that Mike went, and even faithfully waited by the door of the Bluffs Pub at 5 p.m. every night for Mike to get off work. Mike loved to cook, and made a legendary cheeseburger. Many evenings he could be found cooking, with an Old Milwaukee in one hand and a Camel non-filter cigarette in the other. Always the funny man like his three brothers before him, his laugh was infectious and very recognizable, and the harder he could make YOU laugh ... the harder HE laughed. Through all the good days and bad days life dealt him, Mike was always smiling and laughing.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, and his three older brothers, Robert, Neal and Steve.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation with family receiving friends will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested for the visitation and service.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation yet to be determined.

