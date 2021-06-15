Menu
Mickey Rhoades
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Mickey L. Rhoades

August 12, 1952 - June 13, 2021

Mickey L. Rhoades, age 68, of Fremont died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens.

Mickey was born August 12, 1952 in Omaha to DG and Nola 'Saunders' Rhoades. He was raised in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1972. Mickey started driving dump trucks while still in high school and after he graduated, continued driving as an independent truck driver. He had driven in all 50 states and was a member of the million mile club. Mickey married Katherine Imus on December 9, 1995 and they lived in Fremont. When asked how he was, Mickey's response was "I'm finer than a frog's hair."

Survivors include daughters Janie (Adam) Dobbins of West Point, Sonja Barrera of Grand Island, Ranae (Rick) Ehlers of Grand Island, Rhonda (Sergio) Figueroa of Beloit, Kansas, and Robin (Mouse) Martens of Fremont; a son Bruce (friend Angela Doolittle) Martens of Fremont; father DG (Peg) Rhoades of Crescent, IA; sisters Julie (Dale) DuVal of Logan, IA, Amy (Dwayne) Brown of Crescent, IA; a brother Jim Rhoades of Hooper; a sister-in-law Loretta Blankenship Rhoades of Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; and10 great grandchildren.

Mickey was preceded in death by his mother Nola, son Matthew, infant son Joey and brother Charles.

The funeral will be 2pm, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Jun
17
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
June 16, 2021
