Mildred I. "Millie" Knight

Died June 16, 2021

Mildred I. "Millie" Knight, 69 years, of Scribner, NE died June 16, 2021 at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, NE.

Memorial Visitation will be 3 PM to 6 PM Monday, June 21, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490