Mildred A. "Millie" Koopman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Mildred "Millie" A. Koopman

March 13, 1928 – March 7, 2021

Mildred "Millie" A. Koopman, 92 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home. She was born on March 13, 1928, in rural Scribner, Nebraska, to Charlie and Clara (Boell) Westphalen.

Millie grew up in Scribner and graduated in the class of 1945. She married Walter Walkenhorst on Jan. 26, 1947. After marriage they moved to Fremont, and later to Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Walter preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1980. Millie moved back to Fremont and married Vernon Koopman on May 19, 1983. She worked as a clerk at Phillips Dept. Store, Someone Special Dress Shop and worked for a time with 5th Season.

She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, and going to the casinos and playing cards.

Mildred is survived by sons, Roland Walkenhorst of Des Moines, Iowa, Gary (Carmen) Walkenhorst of Fremont, Kevin (Laura) Walkenhorst of Mesa, Arizona; daughters, Sandra (James) Penwell of Grand Island, Nebraska, Marsha (Roger) Nine of Glendale, Arizona, Viki (Jeff) Hanson of Fremont; stepsons, Kevin (Denise) Koopman of Anchorage, Alaska, Brian (Amanda) Koopman of Bountiful, Utah; stepdaughters, Rhonda (Mark) Sensibaugh of Wahoo, Nebraska, Beth (John, Sr. ) Von Seggern of Hooper, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren and several step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; and her longtime special friend, Richard Chvatal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brother, Carrol Westphalen.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
