Miriam Joyce Voss

June 20, 1938 – August 18, 2020

Miriam Joyce Voss, age 82, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Nye Pointe.

Miriam was born on June 20, 1938, to William H. and Clara A. (Davis) Saas in Beatrice, Nebraska.

She attended high school in Benedict, Nebraska, and college at Midland Lutheran College. Miriam was a cheerleader in high school and college. She met Arthur W. Voss her freshman year of college and they were married in 1957. To this union were born three sons, Phillip, Paul, and Jeffrey.

Miriam enjoyed horses and driving a four-horse wagon team. She enjoyed singing and was very involved in arts and drama. She was a licensed real estate agent in Omaha for many years. Miriam traveled whenever she had the chance. She traveled to Hawaii and Europe then settled in Chicago as a caregiver to the Heinz family. She was also a very active member of Kiwanis.

Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy (Joe) Debious and Vera (Dick) Hoy; brothers, Bill Saas and Charles Saas; daughter-in-law, Luanne Voss.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip (Pamela) Voss of Florida, Paul Voss of New Mexico, Jeffrey Voss (Michelle) of Bellevue; brother, David (Patsy) Saas of Nevada; granddaughters, Tara (Tom) Hoffman, Amanda (Chad) Roberts, Jacquelyn Voss, Rachel Voss, Nicole Voss, Lindsay Burt; grandsons, Steven (Veronica) Harrison, Steven Voss, David Voss, Landon Wiens; great-grandchildren, Trevor Hoffman, Tyler Hoffman, Gabriella Harrison, Riley Wiens, Addison Roberts, and James Roberts.

Memorials service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fremont Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m.

A webcast of the service will be available on Dugan Funeral Chapel's website, the church's website, and the church's Facebook page.

CDC guidelines will be followed at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Nebraska.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880