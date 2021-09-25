Monica Sue Counts

August 14, 1956 – September 23, 2021

Monica Sue Counts, 65 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home.

Monica was born Aug. 14, 1956, to John and Frances (Brand) Stevens in Norfolk, Nebraska.

She grew up in Blair, Nebraska, and graduated from Blair High School. On Oct. 26, 1974, Monica married Robert Bernheisel Jr. in Blair. They were married for 20 years. Monica later married Roger Counts. She worked for Campbell's Soup for 15 years. After they closed, she worked for the Fremont hospital in laundry for 22 years, and worked at Menards after her time at the hospital until July of 2021.

Monica was a hard worker. Boy did she love Elvis and not a day went by she didn't work in her puzzle books! She had so many Elvis treasurers. She was very proud of her boys, they were her life.

She was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Don Stevens, Delbert Stevens, and Howard Stevens.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; sons, Robert Bernheisel III and special friend Josh Kinsey, and Christopher Bernheisel; daughter, Dawnelle (Tyler) Todd; brothers, LeRoy (Jane) Stevens, and Stan Stevens; sisters, Bev (Frank) Coover, Diana (Jeff) Pleskac, Noma Roesler, and Ina (Clark) Cooper; and grandchildren, Jacob Fritz, KLynn Todd, and Jaxon Todd; and many other close family and friends.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at Moser's.

Private burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.