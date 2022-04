Myrdyce Muriel Leifert

March 22, 1926 - December 2, 2020

Myrdyce Muriel (Vogel) Leifert, 94, of Pender, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender. A private family funeral will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bancroft, Nebraska. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery in Bancroft. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.