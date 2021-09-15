Nadine Rose Weber Mussman

February 25, 1926 – September 9, 2021

Nadine Rose Weber Mussman of Ohiowa, Nebraska, and later Fremont, Nebraska, was born Feb. 25, 1926, and passed away Sept. 9, 2021. She was married to Kenneth Lee Mussman for 71 years until his passing in 2018. Nadine is survived by children, Kathren (Dave) Miller of Lincoln, Johnell (Dan) Pennington of Bennington, Gaylord (Vali) of Fremont, Burnell (Bev) of Bellevue, and David (Laura) of Omaha; as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is Friday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Ohiowa, Nebraska, with PMA Jim Germer presiding.

Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 16, from 1-8 p.m. with family 5-7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be at Ohiowa Public Cemetery.

Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the Ohiowa Public Cemetery.

Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.