Nancy Kathleen Bartels
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Nancy (Kathy) Bartels

January 1, 1943 - February 23, 2021

Kathy was born in Tekamah, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled in various locations due to her father working in construction. Kathy graduated from Fremont High in 1960 and started and graduated from Bahner's the same year. She married John Sucha in November of 1960 in Fremont. They moved to Creighton for a couple years and then moved back to Fremont where she worked for Bahner's and raised her children. John passed away in 1984. Kathy later married Tom Bartels in 1985 and assisted with the bars that they operated. Tom passed away in 2015. She enjoyed antiques and reading books.

Kathy is preceded in death by husbands, John Sucha and Tom Bartels; parents, Paul and Betty (Merriman) Hovendick; brother, Paul Hovendick Jr; sister, Betsy Norton.

She is survived by son, Jon Sucha; daughter, Joan (John) Hornig; grandchildren, Jon E Sucha, Mary (Seth) Dominguez, Anna (Caleb) Poore, Elizabeth (Adam) Carson and Adam Hornig; great-granddaughters, Lucy, Evelyn, Camila, Emery and Rosalie.

Private family services.

Memorials suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880


Published by Fremont Tribune on Feb. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest Sympathy for Jon, Joan and their Families! She was an amazing Lady! Sweet memories of her.
Julie Hansen Chappelear
March 2, 2021
The baby of the family.
Patsy (Pat Moran)
February 28, 2021
RIP my dear friend, Kathy. I enjoyed many memories of our friendship! Prayers for your family!
Nancy Schank
February 26, 2021
Urzendowski, Feldman, Peterson
February 25, 2021
