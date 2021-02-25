Nancy (Kathy) Bartels

January 1, 1943 - February 23, 2021

Kathy was born in Tekamah, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled in various locations due to her father working in construction. Kathy graduated from Fremont High in 1960 and started and graduated from Bahner's the same year. She married John Sucha in November of 1960 in Fremont. They moved to Creighton for a couple years and then moved back to Fremont where she worked for Bahner's and raised her children. John passed away in 1984. Kathy later married Tom Bartels in 1985 and assisted with the bars that they operated. Tom passed away in 2015. She enjoyed antiques and reading books.

Kathy is preceded in death by husbands, John Sucha and Tom Bartels; parents, Paul and Betty (Merriman) Hovendick; brother, Paul Hovendick Jr; sister, Betsy Norton.

She is survived by son, Jon Sucha; daughter, Joan (John) Hornig; grandchildren, Jon E Sucha, Mary (Seth) Dominguez, Anna (Caleb) Poore, Elizabeth (Adam) Carson and Adam Hornig; great-granddaughters, Lucy, Evelyn, Camila, Emery and Rosalie.

Private family services.

Memorials suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.

