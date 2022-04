Nancy K. Beck

Died January 2, 2022

Nancy K. Beck, age 70, of Scribner died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Rescue Squad. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.