Nancy Lee Hopper

August 14, 1932 – October 6, 2020

Nancy Lee Hopper, age 88, of Fremont died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Fremont. She was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Fremont, Nebraska, to James L. and Anna C. (Jordan) Fisher. She attended Fremont schools.

In 1949 she married Leo Earl Wheelock and they had six children. Later, Nancy married Kenneth C. Snyder. She worked as a clerk in the Salvation Army store. In 1979, she and husband, Ken, opened a lounge named "Someplace Else" which Nancy managed until 1982. In 1985, Nancy married Gary E. Hopper; he passed away in 2016. They had been happily married for 31 years.

Nancy was a member of FOE Eagles Auxiliary. Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening and sewing.

Survived by sons, Terry Wheelock, Omaha, and Randy (Karen) Wheelock, Fremont; daughters, Vanessa (Dick) Fisher, Fremont, and Paula Pratt, Denver, Colorado; sister-in-law, Marlene Jurgens; sisters, Mary Ann Ruppert and Janet L. Thornburg, Fremont; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; daughters, Susan Tucker and Christine Hoops; brothers, Donald and Paul Fisher; sisters, Ila Mae Fisher and Donna Jean Madsen; grandson, John Jay Exner; 1 great-grandchild; and brother-in-law, Leon Jurgens.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Sunday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's in Fremont. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.