Nicholas L. Bechtel

Died September 24, 2021

Nicholas L. Bechtel, 40 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.

The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.