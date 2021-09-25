Menu
Nicholas L. Bechtel
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Nicholas L. Bechtel

Died September 24, 2021

Nicholas L. Bechtel, 40 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.

The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Sep
30
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Ridge Cemetery
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Words can not even express the sorry all of us are feeling. You were an amazing friend and incredible human being. You were so kind and full of life. Nick.... I'm going to miss you. I love u rest easy friend
Amber beecher
September 29, 2021
I´ll miss you Nick . You were a good friend and classmate. Say hi to Derek for me ok.
Christina
School
September 28, 2021
Rest in Peace and Soar with the Angels dear man.
Nancy J Boyles
Friend
September 28, 2021
