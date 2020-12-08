Nicholas "Nick" E. Hoge

September 6, 1959 – December 3, 2020

Nicholas "Nick" E. Hoge, 61, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Oakland. Nick was born Sept. 6, 1959, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Alfred and E. Dorothy (Lovelady) Peterson. He attended Fremont Public Schools. He lived around the Fremont and Oakland area where he worked at the Oakland Golf Course for the past 19 years, where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, watching sports, and playing pool in the West Point Men's pool league. He also enjoyed playing pool at the Fallout Bar in Lyons.

Survivors include his daughter, Cali (Christopher) Howell of New Martinsville, West Virginia; mother, Dorothy Hoge of Fremont; sister, Joyce (Steve) Shellgren of Fremont; brother, Darin Peterson and Denisha Osborne of Fremont; granddaughter, Aurora Howell; and nieces and nephews, Jesse, Riley, Sierra, Shawnea, Shatarra, and Dustin.

He was preceded in death by father, Alfred, and brother, Gleave Hoge.

The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be designated to the family for a charity yet to be determined.

