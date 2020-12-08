Menu
Nicholas E. "Nick" Hoge
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Nicholas "Nick" E. Hoge

September 6, 1959 – December 3, 2020

Nicholas "Nick" E. Hoge, 61, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Oakland. Nick was born Sept. 6, 1959, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Alfred and E. Dorothy (Lovelady) Peterson. He attended Fremont Public Schools. He lived around the Fremont and Oakland area where he worked at the Oakland Golf Course for the past 19 years, where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, watching sports, and playing pool in the West Point Men's pool league. He also enjoyed playing pool at the Fallout Bar in Lyons.

Survivors include his daughter, Cali (Christopher) Howell of New Martinsville, West Virginia; mother, Dorothy Hoge of Fremont; sister, Joyce (Steve) Shellgren of Fremont; brother, Darin Peterson and Denisha Osborne of Fremont; granddaughter, Aurora Howell; and nieces and nephews, Jesse, Riley, Sierra, Shawnea, Shatarra, and Dustin.

He was preceded in death by father, Alfred, and brother, Gleave Hoge.

The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be designated to the family for a charity yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be directed to www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE. 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Cemetery
NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
I was so saddened to read this, I knew Nick way back in the early 80's I remember him as a happy fun loving guy with a wicked sense of humor, I considered him a good friend. I extend my condolences to his family and friends, I remember meeting his Mom she was so nice and knew his brother Darrin a little too, again I'm so so sorry for your loss
Kristi Nelsen-Spence
Friend
January 4, 2021
Nick was the most even tempered friend and true brother I've ever had; always willing to help if he could. Wish I could've done more to return all the years we've known each other as friends and brothers... Oakland is a bit lonelier with his passing. My heart is with his loved ones.
Scott
December 8, 2020
