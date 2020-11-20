Nicholas J. Harmel

February 28, 1980 – November 13, 2020

Nicholas J. Harmel, age 40, of Fremont died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, due to Alcoholism.

Nick was born Feb. 28, 1980, in Fremont to Robert and Denise (Denny) Harmel. He lived his whole life in Fremont. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1999. He loved his kids, family and friends. He also loved fishing and the Dallas Cowboys. He was always ready to help anybody when they needed it. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite football gear.

He leaves behind his children, Emmitt Harmel and Macy Sawtelle; his mother, Denny, along with two sisters, Holly (Bryan Behles) Irving and Melissa (Nate Irving) Pendergast; nieces and nephews, Austin (Kayla Anderson, Emry and Evalynn), Sydney Irving, Lilly Prendergast and Landen Prendergast.

Nick was preceded in death by his father and brother, Jonathan.

There is no viewing, but friends can sign the book Monday, Nov. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required. Friends are encouraged to wear their favorite football gear. A graveside service will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Chuck Manfroi, resident manager of Soldier Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Omaha, will conduct the service at the cemetery.

