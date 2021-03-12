Menu
Norma J. Leland
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Norma J. Leland

May 20, 1931 – March 10, 2021

Norma J. Leland, age 89, of Fremont died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Norma was born May 20, 1931, on a farm near Wisner, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Anna (Frank) Holley. At a young age the family moved to Stanton, Nebraska, and she graduated from Stanton High School. On Aug. 19, 1951, Norma married Kenneth M. Leland. They lived in Norfolk, the Burke and Bonesteel areas of South Dakota, and back to Norfolk before moving to Fremont in 1960.

While living in Fremont, Norma worked for the Pendleton Woolen Mills and then for over 20 years at the Holiday Lodge. Norma was a member of the former First Christian Church in Fremont.

Survivors: daughter, Debra (Fred) Hill of Hillsboro, Oregon; sons, Doug (Peggy) Leland, Dennis (LouAnn) Leland, Dana (June) Leland, all of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Hilgert of Norfolk.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband and an infant brother.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will follow in the Norwegian Cemetery near Wisner. There is no viewing but the family will receive friends on Monday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the Stanton VFW Post 3602 or the Norwegian Cemetery.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Hugs
Connie Goebel Carlson
March 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 18, 2021
