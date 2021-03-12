Norma J. Leland

May 20, 1931 – March 10, 2021

Norma J. Leland, age 89, of Fremont died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Norma was born May 20, 1931, on a farm near Wisner, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Anna (Frank) Holley. At a young age the family moved to Stanton, Nebraska, and she graduated from Stanton High School. On Aug. 19, 1951, Norma married Kenneth M. Leland. They lived in Norfolk, the Burke and Bonesteel areas of South Dakota, and back to Norfolk before moving to Fremont in 1960.

While living in Fremont, Norma worked for the Pendleton Woolen Mills and then for over 20 years at the Holiday Lodge. Norma was a member of the former First Christian Church in Fremont.

Survivors: daughter, Debra (Fred) Hill of Hillsboro, Oregon; sons, Doug (Peggy) Leland, Dennis (LouAnn) Leland, Dana (June) Leland, all of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Hilgert of Norfolk.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband and an infant brother.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will follow in the Norwegian Cemetery near Wisner. There is no viewing but the family will receive friends on Monday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the Stanton VFW Post 3602 or the Norwegian Cemetery.

