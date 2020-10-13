Norma Lindgren

December 26, 1929 – October 12, 2020

Norma Lindgren, age 90, of Fremont died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Nye Legacy.

Norma was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Weston, Nebraska, to Jess and Selma (Anderson) Laudenschlager. She was baptized by Rev. Seashore (President of Luther College in Wahoo), attended Sunday School and was confirmed by the Rev. J. Eder Larsen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. She graduated high school in Wahoo in May of 1948. She married Lawrence Lindgren on Aug. 15, 1948. Norma taught Sunday School in Wahoo and at St. Paul's in Hooper. The couple moved to Fremont in 1962. After moving to Fremont she became a member of First Lutheran Church on Dec. 9, 1962. Norma sang in the choir, served as Sunday School Superintendent, was a member of Altar Guild, Church Women and one of the church circles, and volunteered in many other capacities. Outside of church Norma helped organize the Auxiliary at the Fremont Hospital and remained active for 10 years. Norma enjoyed needle art, sewing and reading.

Survivors: daughters, Cheryl Lindgren of Fremont, Donna (Kirk) Hillrichs of Fremont; granddaughter, Angela Bang of Elkhorn; great-granddaughter, Annabelle Bang; sister-in-law, Marian Vermeline; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, brothers and a sister.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Deacon Rick Strong will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or St. Jude Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

