Norman A. Petersen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel
108 E Elk St
Hooper, NE

Norman A. Petersen

April 17, 1938 - October 6, 2021

Norman A. Petersen, age 83, of Uehling died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Elim Lutheran Church, Hooper. Pastor Judy Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Elim Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 11, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel
108 E Elk St, Hooper, NE
Oct
12
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Elim Lutheran Church
Hooper, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad for my niece & her family. Your, Grandpa, looked like a stellar dude. I am thinking about you. Love, Aunt Kristina
Aunt Kristina (Allender)
October 8, 2021
