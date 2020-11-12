Patricia A. Evans-Austin

December 13, 1931 – November 11, 2020

Patricia A. Evans-Austin, age 88, of Elkhorn, formerly of Fremont, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Elk Ridge Assisted Living.

Patricia was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Sodtown, Nebraska, to Ross and Wilma (Fetherston) Post. She was raised in Shelton, Nebraska, and graduated from Shelton High School in 1949. She then attended Kearney State College. She taught for a year in Elsie, Nebraska. On June 15, 1952, Patricia married Wilbur Evans, and he passed away in 1986. In 1992, she married Larry Austin.

Most of Patricia's working years were spent as office manager at ADM in Fremont. Patricia was a member of the Fremont First United Methodist Church, Past Worthy Matron of Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of the Eastern Star in Fremont, Daughters of the Nile in Omaha and volunteered with the Low Income Ministry in Fremont for several years and loved to garden.

Survivors: husband, Larry of Elkhorn; daughter, Carol (Robert) Lynch of Omaha; stepchildren, Rev. Larry (Laura) Austin of Ames, Iowa, Cindi (Brad) Yohe of Cedar Bluffs, Deborah Austin of Las Vegas, Sam Austin of Bullard, Texas, Scott (Mary) Austin of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Kristine Stock of Frisco, Texas; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Doran (Pat) Post of Kearney; sister, Gail (Jim) Anderson of California; nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband Wilbur in 1986, son Daniel and her parents.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Larry Austin will officiate. Masks are strongly suggested. Private burial will take place in Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from noon until the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.

