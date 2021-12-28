Patricia Jo Cejka

April 11, 1946 – December 25, 2021

Patricia Jo Cejka, 75, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in rural Weston. She was born April 11, 1946, in Weston to Kenneth and Irene (Krcmarik) Nordahl.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Nordahl; sister, Lynda (Brian) Pemberton; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends; guardian angels, Ron and Lanie Brazda.

She was preceded in death by her children, Larry Dean Cejka and Becky Sue Cejka; father, Kenneth Nordahl.

Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston.

Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 30, from 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary, all at Church.

Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, Nebraska.

Memorials to St. John School Guardian Angel Tuition Fund.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624