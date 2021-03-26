Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Diane Eden
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Patricia Diane Eden

October 26, 1934 – March 25, 2021

Patricia Diane Eden, age 86, of Fremont died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens, after recovery from COVID took her energy and took its toll.

Pat was born Oct. 26, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Carroll and Elizabeth Nolan. She graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse. She married Allan Williams on Aug. 4, 1956, and together they had 3 children, Steven, Elizabeth and Mark. They later divorced. She then married Wayne Crim of Estherville, Iowa, in 1978. They lived in Naples, Florida, until Wayne's death in 1993. Pat and Wayne traveled extensively, both for pleasure and for business reasons, during their happy life together. Pat was owner of Diet Center franchises in Spirit Lake, Iowa; Naples, Florida; and Fremont, where she helped hundreds of clients successfully become healthier and happier in their own lives. On June, 20, 1998, Pat married Marvin Eden and he passed away in 2017.

Pat was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Pat wanted you to know you should wear your masks and protect the people you love and the people OTHER people love, even if you don't want to.

Survivors: Steven (Dan Gardner) Williams of Palm Springs, California, Elizabeth Bowman of Fremont and her children, Nicholas and Jack Bowman, Mark Williams of Fremont and his children, Seth, Ryan, and Grace.

Pat was preceded in death by her husbands, Allan Williams, Wayne Crim, Marvin Eden, and her parents.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Masks are required. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Methodist Fremont Health Foundation (specify Dunklau Gardens Activity Fund). The livestream will begin at 11 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/salemfremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
What a sweet woman Pat was! I´m so blessed to have known her. I´m sorry for your loss.
Ben and Amanda Eden
March 31, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy Rest In Peace Pat
Nancy Hoshor
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results