Patricia Diane Eden

October 26, 1934 – March 25, 2021

Patricia Diane Eden, age 86, of Fremont died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens, after recovery from COVID took her energy and took its toll.

Pat was born Oct. 26, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Carroll and Elizabeth Nolan. She graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse. She married Allan Williams on Aug. 4, 1956, and together they had 3 children, Steven, Elizabeth and Mark. They later divorced. She then married Wayne Crim of Estherville, Iowa, in 1978. They lived in Naples, Florida, until Wayne's death in 1993. Pat and Wayne traveled extensively, both for pleasure and for business reasons, during their happy life together. Pat was owner of Diet Center franchises in Spirit Lake, Iowa; Naples, Florida; and Fremont, where she helped hundreds of clients successfully become healthier and happier in their own lives. On June, 20, 1998, Pat married Marvin Eden and he passed away in 2017.

Pat was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Pat wanted you to know you should wear your masks and protect the people you love and the people OTHER people love, even if you don't want to.

Survivors: Steven (Dan Gardner) Williams of Palm Springs, California, Elizabeth Bowman of Fremont and her children, Nicholas and Jack Bowman, Mark Williams of Fremont and his children, Seth, Ryan, and Grace.

Pat was preceded in death by her husbands, Allan Williams, Wayne Crim, Marvin Eden, and her parents.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Masks are required. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Methodist Fremont Health Foundation (specify Dunklau Gardens Activity Fund). The livestream will begin at 11 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/salemfremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.