Patricia (Coffield) Wyman

August 3, 1970 – August 22, 2020

Patricia Rose (Coffield) Wyman, age 50, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home. Patricia was born Aug. 3, 1970, in Arlington, Virginia, to Donald and Mary Lou (Springgate) Coffield.

Survived by significant other, Lonnie Poole of Fremont; daughters, Michelle (James) Czech, Dakota Wyman, Katherine (Adam) Wyman, and Mellissa (Josh) Tetreault; son, Charles (Ashley) Coffield; sisters, Nanette (Duane) Prochaska and Danette (Tim) Coffield; brother, Edward (Lori) Coffield; grandchildren, Peyton, Olivia, Stella, Jossi, Ian, Leela, Gage, Skylar, Zachary, Thackery, and Splendora.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Anthony Coffield; and granddaughter, Pazlei Coffield.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Fr. Nicholas Michek will officiate. Visitation on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., also at Moser's. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490