Paul W. Welburn

November 13, 1952 – September 13, 2021

Paul W. Welburn, age 68, of Nickerson, Nebraska, died Sept. 13, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska. He was born November 13, 1952, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by, parents, Lloyd and LaVern Welburn.

Survived by: sister, Linda (Welburn) (Ralph) Bluedorn, Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Eric (Rhonda) Welburn, Omaha, niece, Emily Bluedorn; nephew, Ben Bluedorn.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to: United Methodist Church or Newman Grove Masonic Lodge #305, both at Newman Grove, Nebraska.

