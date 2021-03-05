Peter L. Heintzelman

January 17, 1930 – March 4, 2021

Peter L. Heintzelman, age 91, of Fremont died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

Peter was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Lyons, Nebraska, to William C. and Mary Mable (McDowell) Heintzelman. He attended the Lyons Public School where he graduated with the Class of 1948. After graduation he attended Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri, where he graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree. He attended the University of Nebraska before joining the Air Force and was honorable discharged in 1952. After returning from the service he again attended the University of Nebraska before becoming employed at the First National Bank of Lyons. He was later elected a Director of the First National Bank of Lyons and also served as Vice President and Cashier. He was a cashier of the Citizens National Bank of Wisner, and a Director, Executive Vice President, and President at the Bank of Valley. He was also a Vice President at the Nebraska Savings and Loan Association in Fremont where he was employed several years.

During his retirement he was employed on a part-time basis at Krasne Furniture Store in Fremont. Peter was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church, first at Lyons, then of the Baptist-Presbyterian Church in Valley and at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder at all three of these churches. He was a choir member and Sunday School teacher at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion and Commander of Post #83 of Lyons. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce in Lyons, Wisner, and Valley. He was also President of the Lyons Fire Department and a member of the Lyons Industrial Development Corporation and member of the Valley Zoning Commission. He served on the Board of Directors of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Fremont and was a member of the Lions Club.

He married Aileen A. Ramsey Christoffersen on March 12, 1970.

Survivors: sons, Michael Heintzelman of Lincoln, Joseph Heintzelman of Los Angeles, California; stepdaughter, Linda Koehler of West Point; stepson, Gary (Peggy) Christoffersen of Kennard; grandchildren, Carmen (David) Gwartney of San Jose, California, Craig (Caren) Koehler of Arvada, Colorado, Curtis (Stacy) Koehler of Wahoo, Joy (Jamie) Greve of Waverly, JoDee (Tim) Flock of Bancroft, Rena Christoffersen of Mondamin, Iowa, Jesse Christoffersen of Valley, Aaron Christoffersen of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Weston and Corrinne Rose Gwartney, Brent, Blake and Brandon Greve, Jalen and Hannah Flock, Adrianne Koehler, Rylee and Reid Koehler; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel with Military Honors following the service (Livestream at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). Burial will be held at a later date in the Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.