Petrea (Jensen) Eldridge

October 23, 1952 – March 9, 2021

Petrea Jane (Jensen) Eldridge, 68, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Petrea was born Oct. 23, 1952, in Eugene, Oregon, to George and Ellen (Pedersen) Jensen. She graduated from Axtell High School, Axtell, Nebraska, in 1970. She lived in Jacksonville, Florida, from 1976-1982, where she attended the University of Northern Florida and obtained a Bachelor of Arts, Education in Special Education, K-12, May, 1982. After graduation in 1982, she moved back to Nebraska with her family and worked for the Omaha Nation School in Macy, Nebraska, as a resource teacher from 1983-1989. Petrea and her family relocated to Fremont, Nebraska, where she worked for the Educational Service Unit #2 as an early childhood educator. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with her Master of Arts, Education, early childhood and preschool July, 1992. She added an endorsement in preschool handicapped in August, 1999. Petrea was passionate about teaching and advocating for individuals with special needs. She also worked as an educator for Scribner-Snyder school, O'Neill, and Trinity Early Childhood Center throughout her career as an educator. She was a member of the American Federation of Teachers and Nebraska and National Associations of Young Children. After retiring early for health reasons, she spent time volunteering for the Oakland food bank.

Petrea loved attending Special Olympic events, country concerts, and spending time going to movies, theater, and dinner with family. She also loved traveling and exploring new places.

Petrea is survived by her mother, Ellen Jensen; sister, LoAnn Fisher; brother, Chris (Sheila); daughters, MaLena of Elgin, Nebraska, Desa (Chris) Clark of Fremont; granddaughter, Delaney (Braden) Jones; grandson, Dante; and great-grandson, Remington Jones.

She was preceded in death by her father, George; and brother-in-law, Roger.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Celebration of life service will be held at Izaak Walton on Saturday, March 20, from 2-4 p.m.