Phyllis L. Bart
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home - Arlington
232 W Eagle St
Arlington, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home - Arlington
Phyllis L. Bart

November 21, 1939 – April 4, 2022

Phyllis L. Bart, 82, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, in Blair. She was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Valley, Nebraska, to Leonard and Mildred (Ohm) Hansen.

She grew up in Valley and graduated from Valley High school. She married Dean Bart on Aug. 8, 1964, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. They lived in Fremont for a year and in 1965 they moved to Arlington. She was a bookkeeper at Valmont and Boschult Construction for many years. Phyllis was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dean.

Survived by her daughters, Melissa (Kurt) Balhorn of Blair and Sheila Bart of Overland Park, Kansas; brother, Terry (Lynn) Hansen of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and granddaughter, Amanda Balhorn of Des Moines, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and a Rosary will be at 7 p.m., all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle St., Arlington, NE 68002, 402-478-4151.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home - Arlington
232 W Eagle St, Arlington, NE
Apr
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home - Arlington
232 W Eagle St, Arlington, NE
Apr
8
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.