Rachel L. Timme

November 30, 1921 – October 14, 2020

Rachel L. Timme, age 98, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Nye Legacy.

Rachel was born Nov. 30, 1921, to William and Lula (Panning) Henneman at rural Hooper. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1939. Rachel worked as a bookkeeper at Farmer's Co-op in Winslow and at Woolworths in Fremont. Rachel married Larry Timme on April 2, 1944, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper. They farmed for 21 years in the Talbasta area of Washington County, then moved to Fremont in 1965. They formed their own auction business where Rachel did the office work and clerked the sales. Rachel also worked part time as a bookkeeper for Froid Implement Company for 30 years.

Rachel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Women's circle, and had been a member of the Fremont Area Medical Center Auxiliary.

Survivors: nieces, Alice (David) Palm of Lincoln, Mary (Duane) Coulter of Hastings, Susan Henneman of Henderdon, Virginia, Linda Henneman; special friends, DeVern and Nyla Wegner of Fremont.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Larry on Nov. 4, 1988; brother and sister-in-law, LaVere and Wilma Henneman.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested.

