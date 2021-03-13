Ralph Frederick Arett

April 24, 1957 – March 10, 2021

Ralph was born to Richard and Tracy Arett.

He married Pam (Kemper) in 1980. They would raise two children, Jeff and Lori, and be blessed with two grandchildren, Sawyer and Gracie.

He is survived by his wife Pam, son Jeff (Kelly) Arett, daughter Lori (Seth) Yant, and grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 17th at 11:00 A.M. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Masks are recommended. The service will be Livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16th from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com