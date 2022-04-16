Rich Lundry

April 23, 1942 – April 11, 2022

Rich Lundry, 79, of Lynn Haven, Florida, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Panama City, Florida. He was born in Chicago on April 23, 1942.

Rich was a mechanic by trade for over 40 years and finally retired from Sid Dillon Fremont in Fremont, Nebraska, in 2005. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Rich loved his tools and working on anything mechanical, and he could fix just about anything. He also liked spending time at drag races and "junking" in his spare time.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Louis Lundry, Ron Lundry, Cathy Lundry, and Earl Lundry.

Left to cherish Rich's memory include his loving wife of 30 years, Patricia Lundry; his children, Brian, Bruce, Ben, Mike, Dale, Bobbi, and Shena; stepchildren, Crystal and Joe; brother, Jimmy Lundry; sister, Nellie Beckett; as well as multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lynn Haven Cemetery with Rev. Virgil Tillman officiating.

A celebration of Rich's life will take place later in the evening at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Southerland Event Center, 1112-FL 77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444.

For those wishing to express condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.