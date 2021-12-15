Menu
Richard A. "Rick" Hayden

Richard A. "Rick" Hayden

July 9, 1957 - December 13, 2021

Richard A. "Rick" Hayden, 64, of Valley passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Dick and Jerry Hayden; sister, Janice Marie Hayden; and parents-in-law, Leonard and Wilma Forsberg. Survived by wife, Laurie of Valley; children, Amy and Peyton Lewis of Yutan, and their children, Hayden, Tyson, Jade and Jaxon; Jill and Adam Lamprecht of Fremont, and their children, Ava and Max; and Chad Hayden of Elkhorn, and his daughters, Addison and McKenna; brother, Robert and Cindy Hayden of Valley; sister, Susie and Mike Sip of Elkhorn; nieces and nephews; special friends, Kenny and Judy Argintean, Jim Thiessen III, and Todd Deloske; and business partners, Cliff Hitchler and Mark Pearse.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a scholarship that will be established in Rick's name.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
Elkhorn, NE
13 Entries
Laurie, we are stunned and saddened by this horrible news. Rick was such a wonderful man and we know will be deeply missed. We send our deepest sympathies, Joe & Kathy Simpson
Joe & Kathy Simpson
Friend
January 1, 2022
I just found out today of Rick´s passing, and am so sorry for your loss. He was a great person with a friendly greeting at all times. I will miss seeing him at the market
Holly Paasch
Friend
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Paula Grinvalds
December 19, 2021
I've known Rick for more than 40 years. He always had time. My friend will be missed!
Geoffrey D Squire
December 18, 2021
Sending love and sympathy to Laurie, Amy, Jill, and Chad. Rick will always be remembered for the thousands of hours he gave to the community and to the kids (not just to his kids but to all the kids). When you were lucky enough to be around Rick you made a memory. He is gone much too soon and the world is a lesser place.
Rick and Jan Villwok
Friend
December 17, 2021
We are so sad to hear of Rick's passing. He truly was a great guy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Dave and Stephanie Distefano
Friend
December 16, 2021
I was very sorry to read about Rick´s passing today. I have fond memories of playing basketball with him Bob and Larry Haskel our on hi parent´s driveway. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family.
Don Prentice
Friend
December 16, 2021
So Sorry to his family! Rick was a great kid! I knew him since he was 5 years old, He always came and made sure to say hi to me when ever we saw each other! his family were so nice to everyone in Waterloo and we will always remember them! Rick will be missed by alot of people! RIP my friend!!!!
Alan Chard
Friend
December 15, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Rick's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Laurie.
April Stonebreaker (Heintzelman)
December 15, 2021
Sympathies to the family.
Mike Wordekemper
December 15, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Rick's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Laurie and the family during this time.
Curt & Jean Novotny
Friend
December 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathies Laurie & family. Rick was one of the good guys! Virg & Judy Gottsch
Judy Gottsch
Friend
December 15, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Rick's passing. Such a wonderful and giving man. Sending prayers and love to Laurie and their sweet family. He was such a kind guy that gave so much to the Valley and Elkhorn communities. I always appreciated his dedication to coaching my daughter and others at basketball.
JOAN PINKERTON
Other
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results